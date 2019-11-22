Austria's news in English

Austrian police probe theft of 20 tonnes of chocolate

AFP
22 November 2019
14:36 CET+01:00
chocolatemilka

Austrian police probe theft of 20 tonnes of chocolate
Archive photo shows a Milka factory in Lörrach, southern Germany. Photo: DPA
22 November 2019
14:36 CET+01:00
Austrian police said Friday they were looking for a stolen truck carrying 20 tonnes of chocolate worth €50,000 from a Milka factory.

The truck was loaded last week in the town of Bludenz in western Austria. 

But it turns out it bore a stolen license plate and the driver, truck and chocolates are missing, police told AFP.

The Austrian company in charge of the transport outsourced it to a Hungarian company, which in turn tasked a Czech partner with the job.

A driver who said he was working for the Czech company picked up the load using fake papers.

Police said chocolate theft on such a scale was rare.

