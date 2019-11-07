Austria's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Suspected bomb in Vienna was in fact a sex toy

AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
7 November 2019
16:12 CET+01:00
vienna

Share this article

Suspected bomb in Vienna was in fact a sex toy
The performance at the city's venerable Wiener Konzerthaus continued uninterrupted. Photo: Samuel Kubani/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
7 November 2019
16:12 CET+01:00
A suspicious object that caused a scare during a concert by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra turned out to be something quite different.

A suitcase 'vibrating suspiciously' gave staff a fright at Vienna concert hall, but police said they quickly defused the situation when it was found to be just a vibrator.

An employee of the venue's coat check sounded the alarm when she heard a piece of luggage vibrating at an event late on Tuesday, Vienna police said in a statement.

An explosives expert was sent to inspect it using X-ray equipment – only to find that a switched-on vibrator was to blame for the "suspicious movement".

The suitcase was returned to the owner and his companion and officers "wished them a pleasant evening", the statement said.

According to the daily Kurier, the incident did not disturb the audience of the concert by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and the performance at the city's venerable Wiener Konzerthaus continued uninterrupted. 

vienna
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The 'Brexit election': How Britons in Europe can register for a proxy or postal vote
  2. EU agrees to three-month Brexit 'flextension'
  3. EU27 fail to agree length of Brexit extension for UK
  4. Austrian father and son jailed for supplying guns to Italian mafia
  5. Austria jails imam and three other men for Isis recruitment

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

09/09
RED - Theater in English 23/Sep - 5/Oct in Vienna
23/08
Music lessons in English & other languages
View all notices
Post a new notice

Popular articles

  1. The 'Brexit election': How Britons in Europe can register for a proxy or postal vote
  2. EU agrees to three-month Brexit 'flextension'
  3. EU27 fail to agree length of Brexit extension for UK
  4. Austrian father and son jailed for supplying guns to Italian mafia
  5. Austria jails imam and three other men for Isis recruitment