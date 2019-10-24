Austria's news in English

Austrian rail ticket sales soar as passengers pick trains over planes

24 October 2019
10:25 CEST+02:00
trains

The Brenner Pass between Austria and Italy. Photo: Christof Stache/AFP
Here's by how much Austria's state rail operator has increased its night train ticket sales so far this year.

ÖBB, said on Wednesday that ticket sales for its long-distance night services were up substantially this year, as more and more passengers choose train travel as a more ecological alternative to flying.

One of Europe's leading operators of night rail services, it said in a statement that bookings on both its regular seated and sleeper night trains were up 11 percent year-on-year in the period until mid-October.

With prices for seats alone as low as €19 ($21) to most destinations, the services were "competitive with low-cost airlines", said ÖBB chief Andreas Matthae.

ÖBB operates, either alone or in partnership, some 26 night train services to destinations in countries such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia and Poland.

It is developing its network and is ordering new rolling stock, and at the end of 2016 bought the night trains of the state rail operator in neighbouring Germany, Deutsche Bahn.

ÖBB is planning to launch a new service between Vienna and Brussels starting from January and between Vienna and Amsterdam in 2021.

And Matthae said additional destinations were set to follow.

trains
