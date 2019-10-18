Austria's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Austria jails imam and three other men for Isis recruitment

AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
18 October 2019
08:24 CEST+02:00
syriaisiscourtgraz

Share this article

Austria jails imam and three other men for Isis recruitment
Three women walk between destroyed buildings in the Syrian city of Raqqa, formerly an Isis stronghold. Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
18 October 2019
08:24 CEST+02:00
An imam and three other men have been locked up by an Austrian court for running a religious group that recruited young men for Isis.

The court in Graz, the capital of Styria state, sentenced the imam to seven years in jail.

The three men received six-year, five-year and five-month suspended jail terms for their links to Isis in Syria.

Two other men were tried but acquitted.

All of the accused were born in Turkey and were found to be involved with the group founded by the 47-year-old imam, who has denied radicalizing young men to recruit them for Isis.

The others accused have also maintained their innocence, and the verdicts can be appealed.

Like other European countries, Austria saw a wave of people – many of them minors and some young women – leave the country to join Isis in Syria and Iraq.

In 2016, a Muslim preacher known as Ebu Tejma at the centre of an Austrian jihad propaganda network was sentenced to 20 years in jail for "brainwashing" dozens of people aged between 14 and 30.

syriaisiscourtgraz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'I've killed five people': Shooting suspect arrested near Innsbruck
  2. Austrian president tasks Kurz to form another government
  3. Austria conservatives win most votes in snap election while far right suffer losses
  4. Six conversation starters if you're talking to an Austrian and know nothing about their country
  5. What happens next? Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners despite victory

From our sponsors

Why Europe’s fika capital isn’t actually in Sweden

What if we told you that there’s a European city where fika is taken so seriously that its coffee house culture is protected by UNESCO world heritage?

Latest headlines

Noticeboard

09/09
RED - Theater in English 23/Sep - 5/Oct in Vienna
23/08
Music lessons in English & other languages
08/08
Scottish highlands ulapool
30/07
Support for expats in Austria
View all notices
Post a new notice

Popular articles

  1. 'I've killed five people': Shooting suspect arrested near Innsbruck
  2. Austrian president tasks Kurz to form another government
  3. Austria conservatives win most votes in snap election while far right suffer losses
  4. Six conversation starters if you're talking to an Austrian and know nothing about their country
  5. What happens next? Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners despite victory

Jobs in Europe