Austria's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Austrian father and son jailed for supplying guns to Italian mafia

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 October 2019
15:13 CEST+02:00
mafiacrimeaustriacamorragunsorganised crime

Share this article

Austrian father and son jailed for supplying guns to Italian mafia
Guns seized by Italian antimafia police. Photo: Nunzio Mari/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 October 2019
15:13 CEST+02:00
The pair denied knowingly dealing with the mafia, insisting they had thought they were working with "vegetable traders".

An Austrian court on Tuesday slapped jail terms on a father and son for supplying hundreds of illegal weapons to mafiosi from Italy's feared Camorra.

A court in Klagenfurt, Austria, gave the men, aged 74 and 48, jail terms of 24 and 20 months respectively after they were found guilty of supplying some 820 hand guns and dozens of Kalashnikov assault rifles to the group since 2011.

When the trial started, the pair had denied knowingly dealing with the mafia, insisting they had thought they were working with "vegetable traders".

The pair can still appeal the verdict.

A Naples prosecutor announced in March that Italy and Austria had busted an international arms trafficking ring that supplied the Camorra with guns, including "weapons of war", to start a war with other clans.

The year-long Italian investigation led to the arrests of 22 people, including the Austrian gunsmiths and several Camorra couriers.

The Camorra is one of Italy's three main organised crime groups, along with Sicily's Cosa Nostra, commonly known as the mafia, and the 'Ndrangheta, centred in the Calabria region.

READ ALSO: 'New generation' of young Italian mafia heirs arrested

 

mafiacrimeaustriacamorragunsorganised crime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'I've killed five people': Shooting suspect arrested near Innsbruck
  2. Austrian president tasks Kurz to form another government
  3. Austria conservatives win most votes in snap election while far right suffer losses
  4. Six conversation starters if you're talking to an Austrian and know nothing about their country
  5. What happens next? Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners despite victory

From our sponsors

Why Europe’s fika capital isn’t actually in Sweden

What if we told you that there’s a European city where fika is taken so seriously that its coffee house culture is protected by UNESCO world heritage?

Latest headlines

Noticeboard

09/09
RED - Theater in English 23/Sep - 5/Oct in Vienna
23/08
Music lessons in English & other languages
08/08
Scottish highlands ulapool
30/07
Support for expats in Austria
View all notices
Post a new notice

Popular articles

  1. 'I've killed five people': Shooting suspect arrested near Innsbruck
  2. Austrian president tasks Kurz to form another government
  3. Austria conservatives win most votes in snap election while far right suffer losses
  4. Six conversation starters if you're talking to an Austrian and know nothing about their country
  5. What happens next? Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners despite victory

Jobs in Europe