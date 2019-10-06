'I've killed five people': Shooting suspect arrested near Innsbruck

Photo: ZOOM.TIROL / APA / AFP

A man has been arrested in the Austrian resort town of Kitzbuehel on Sunday after the shooting deaths of five people.

The man turned himself into police directly after the killings, telling police officers "I have killed five people".

The victims are believed to be the man's ex-girlfriend (19), new boyfriend (25), her brother (25), mother (51) and father (59).

Police told Austrian media that there had been a dispute between the man and his new girlfriend at a local restaurant the previous evening, with the relationship between having ended two months ago.

The man approached the family home at 4am on Sunday morning - where he had previously lived with the woman and her family - before being told by the victim's father that the relationship was over, before being told to leave the house.

He is reported to have driven home and taken a gun from his brother, before returning to the house at approximately 6am, entering the house by breaking a window.

He climbed a balcony to reach his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who were sleeping in a locked apartment inside the house.

Police said that the crime appears to be motivated by jealousy at the "end of a love affair", also telling local media that the weapon was licensed and kept in a locked safe.

Kitzbuehel Mayor Klaus Winkler said that it was a dark day for the holiday town.

"There has never been such an event in this form (in Kitzbuehel). It is a tragedy and we are all deeply shocked," he said.

"This was a completely irrational act... a terrible family tragedy".