Spain's Placido Domingo given standing ovation in Salzburg in first performance since sexual harassment claims

26 August 2019
Placido Domingo seen on stage during the performance of "Luisa Miller" at the Salzburg Festival, on August 25th. Photo: AFP
26 August 2019
Opera legend Placido Domingo on Sunday received a standing ovation at the Salzburg Festival, his first performance since he was accused of sexually harassing women.

"Triumph in Salzburg, standing ovation for Domingo despite the Me Too affair," a headline in the regional daily Kleine Zeitung said, following his performance in the Giuseppe Verdi opera "Luisa Miller" at the annual music and drama festival in Austria.  

Eight singers and a dancer told the Associated Press earlier this month they were sexually harassed by the former member of the much lauded "Three Tenors", in incidents going back to the 1980s.

In a report by the AP, several women, one of whom was identified, accused Domingo of using his position as one of opera's most celebrated singers to pressure them into sexual relationships.

The Los Angeles Opera has opened an investigation into the "concerning allegations".   

Following the claims, the Philadelphia Orchestra Association withdrew its invitation for Domingo to appear in its opening night concert on September 18th.   

However, the head of the Salzburg Festival in Austria said Domingo would perform there as planned.

Madrid-born Domingo was one of the most recognised tenors of the 20th century, starring in alongside famous tenors Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras.   

In recent years the long-time married opera star has transformed himself into a baritone and still performs to packed audiences at the age of 78.   

He has made more than 100 albums and picked up 14 Grammy awards. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 4,000th performance in a career that stretches back 60 years.

