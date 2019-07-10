Austria's news in English

Have Your Say: What is your experience of using Flixbus in Germany?
Photo: AFP
Give us your views on Flixbus in Germany, both the positive and the negative and how the service could improve.

In recent weeks The Local has a received a number of emails from disgruntled users of Flixbus coaches in Germany.

A quick search through Twitter and Facebook also reveals a trail of unhappy passengers, some of whom talk of "nightmare" journeys with the German bus company while others list various other issues.

But are these people just the noisy minority complainign about a company that in general offers a valuable service in budget travel around the country?

Or are they just the tip of the iceberg and a sign that the travel company has issues and needs to improve?

Please share your experiences and views - both positive and negative - by answering the questionnaire below.

 

