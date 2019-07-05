Brexit: 'Withdrawal Agreement or nothing' - EU deals new blow to rights of Britons

Michel Barnier has dealt a new blow to hopes of citizens' rights being ring-fenced.

Despite pressure from the UK and campaigners the EU's chief Brexit negotiator has again snubbed the idea that the rights of Brits in the EU and Europeans in the UK could be safe-guarded to avoid the upheaval of a no-deal Brexit.

Campaigners for the rights of Britons living in the EU were given a boost recently when the UK's Brexit Minister Steve Barclay wrote a letter to the EU to push for the citizens' rights part of the Brexit deal to be ring-fenced.

That would mean the rights of Britons in the EU and European citizens in the UK would be protected - or at least those agreed in Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement - even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the EU's Brexit negotiator has once again poured cold water on the idea in a written reply to Barclay.

Michel Barnier insists that the Brexit deal is the best and perhaps only multilateral agreement that could protect citizens' rights and must be agreed as a whole package.

Below is an extract from the letter published June 24th.

Barnier says: "There is no other way to achieve all the benefits that the Withdrawal Agreement provides."

Barnier said that if the Withdrawal Agreement is not signed - and at this point it looks dead in the water, given that Boris Johnson is the next likely British Prime Minister - then each EU member state would take the necessary action to protect Britons.

Barnier's letter should not be read as a complete rejection of ring-fencing citizens' rights, with campaigners insisting that member states could still agree to it and the political will must come via the European Council.

Nevertheless they were left feeling let down by his response.