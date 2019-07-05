Austria's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Brexit: 'Withdrawal Agreement or nothing' - EU deals new blow to rights of Britons

The Local
5 July 2019
10:03 CEST+02:00
brexitresidencepermitsresidence permitsmembership exclusives

Share this article

Brexit: 'Withdrawal Agreement or nothing' - EU deals new blow to rights of Britons
Michel Barnier has dealt a new blow to hopes of citizens' rights being ring-fenced.
The Local
5 July 2019
10:03 CEST+02:00
Despite pressure from the UK and campaigners the EU's chief Brexit negotiator has again snubbed the idea that the rights of Brits in the EU and Europeans in the UK could be safe-guarded to avoid the upheaval of a no-deal Brexit.

Campaigners for the rights of Britons living in the EU were given a boost recently when the UK's Brexit Minister Steve Barclay wrote a letter to the EU to push for the citizens' rights part of the Brexit deal to be ring-fenced.

That would mean the rights of Britons in the EU and European citizens in the UK would be protected - or at least those agreed in Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement  - even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the EU's Brexit negotiator has once again poured cold water on the idea in a written reply to Barclay.

Michel Barnier insists that the Brexit deal is the best and perhaps only multilateral agreement that could protect citizens' rights and must be agreed as a whole package.

Below is an extract from the letter published June 24th.

Barnier says: "There is no other way to achieve all the benefits that the Withdrawal Agreement provides."

Barnier said that if the Withdrawal Agreement is not signed - and at this point it looks dead in the water, given that Boris Johnson is the next likely British Prime Minister - then each EU member state would take the necessary action to protect Britons.

Barnier's letter should not be read as a complete rejection of ring-fencing citizens' rights, with campaigners insisting that member states could still agree to it and the political will must come via the European Council.

Nevertheless they were left feeling let down by his response.

"We are very disappointed, quite frankly," British in Europe's Jeremy Morgan told a Westminster Committee hearing this week.

Morgan said he felt the EU were being "unreasonable" but urged the UK to keep up the pressure.

"It is absolutely critical that any default agreement, if I can call it that, on citizens’ rights takes place before Britain’s exit.

"We would strongly encourage the British Government to keep up the pressure. We are doing so, for our part, among the nation states in the EU, and centrally in our lobbying there."

 

brexitresidencepermitsresidence permitsmembership exclusives

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green Cards and cash for residency appointments
  2. Europe & You: An interesting new Brexit poll and what's Switzerland's problem with the EU?
  3. Brexit: Why won't the EU act to protect the rights of Britons in Europe?
  4. Britons in Europe denied vote in EU elections urged to help legal campaign
  5. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages

From our sponsors

Five unusual things you can do in Malta

Malta may be a small island but size can be deceiving. From an entire ‘village’ full of cats to a neolithic necropolis, there’s much more to Malta than meets the eye.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

12/06
Keri Riley - Notice of a Hearing in a Guardianship Action
29/06
Met and lost, Scottish highlands
06/06
Interview Training, CV Editing, leadership training ...
19/05
Music lessons in English & other languages
View all notices
Post a new notice

Popular articles

  1. Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green Cards and cash for residency appointments
  2. Europe & You: An interesting new Brexit poll and what's Switzerland's problem with the EU?
  3. Brexit: Why won't the EU act to protect the rights of Britons in Europe?
  4. Britons in Europe denied vote in EU elections urged to help legal campaign
  5. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages

Jobs in Europe