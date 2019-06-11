Britons in Europe denied vote in EU elections urged to help legal campaign

Image: British in Europe

British citizens living in the EU who were unable to vote in the recent European elections due to problems with postal or proxy votes are urged to share their experience in order to help boost a possible legal campaign.

The recent European elections in Britain were marred by reports of thousands of EU citizens in the UK and Brits throughout Europe being denied their chance to vote due to various administrative problems.

In the immediate aftermath of the election the campaign group British in Europe were contacted by hundreds of Britons living throughout the EU who were denied a vote due to problems with either postal or proxy votes.

Now British in Europe are appealing to those who were unable to vote to complete the questionnaire below in order to help them mount a legal campaign along with the3Million, which represents EU citizens in the UK, for the"denial of democracy".

"Hundreds of British citizens contacted British in Europe to tell us that they'd been unable to vote by post or by proxy in the European elections because of councils failing to send or process their voting forms in time," British in Europe's Kalba Meadows told The Local.

"Along with the3million we're exploring avenues for legal action to challenge this denial of democracy, and have raised funds to scope out possible litigation.

"So we now need to collect people's experiences in a standardised way to ensure that any subsequent legal challenge would be supplied with consistent data supporting such a challenge."

Those denied a vote are asked to fill out the questionnaire below, but please note that those who are ineligible to vote due to the 15-year rule are asked NOT to take part. British in Europe stresses that those denied a vote by the 15-year rule is a "whole other battle".

British in Europe stressed the questionnaire takes just five minutes and that the data is essential to assess whether or not there is a legal case.