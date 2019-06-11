Austria's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Britons in Europe denied vote in EU elections urged to help legal campaign

Ben McPartland
Ben McPartland
ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com
@mcpben
11 June 2019
13:03 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Britons in Europe denied vote in EU elections urged to help legal campaign
Image: British in Europe
Ben McPartland
Ben McPartland
ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com
@mcpben
11 June 2019
13:03 CEST+02:00
British citizens living in the EU who were unable to vote in the recent European elections due to problems with postal or proxy votes are urged to share their experience in order to help boost a possible legal campaign.

The recent European elections in Britain were marred by reports of thousands of EU citizens in the UK and Brits throughout Europe being denied their chance to vote due to various administrative problems.

In the immediate aftermath of the election the campaign group British in Europe were contacted by hundreds of Britons living throughout the EU who were denied a vote due to problems with either postal or proxy votes.

Now British in Europe are appealing to those who were unable to vote to complete the questionnaire below in order to help them mount a legal campaign along with the3Million, which represents EU citizens in the UK, for the"denial of democracy".

"Hundreds of British citizens contacted British in Europe to tell us that they'd been unable to vote by post or by proxy in the European elections because of councils failing to send or process their voting forms in time," British in Europe's Kalba Meadows told The Local.

"Along with the3million we're exploring avenues for legal action to challenge this denial of democracy, and have raised funds to scope out possible litigation.

"So we now need to collect people's experiences in a standardised way to ensure that any subsequent legal challenge would be supplied with consistent data supporting such a challenge."

Those denied a vote are asked to fill out the questionnaire below, but please note that those who are ineligible to vote due to the 15-year rule are asked NOT to take part. British in Europe stresses that those denied a vote by the 15-year rule is a "whole other battle".

British in Europe stressed the questionnaire takes just five minutes and that the data is essential to assess whether or not there is a legal case.

 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Youths rally across Europe in pre-vote climate protest
  2. European elections: What you need to know about the eurosceptics and populists
  3. European elections: A beginner's guide to the vote
  4. Five things we've learned from the European elections
  5. Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green Cards and cash for residency appointments

From our sponsors

How and why learning a new language messes with your old one

Many people report forgetting words or phrases from their native language when they learn a second language. The Local explored this linguistic phenomenon, known as first-language attrition.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Youths rally across Europe in pre-vote climate protest
  2. European elections: What you need to know about the eurosceptics and populists
  3. European elections: A beginner's guide to the vote
  4. Five things we've learned from the European elections
  5. Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green Cards and cash for residency appointments

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/06
Interview Training, CV Editing, leadership training ...
19/05
Music lessons in English & other languages
View all notices
Post a new notice