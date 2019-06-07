Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green cards and cash for residency appointments

Photo: AFP

Our weekly Europe & You newsletter rounds up the most relevant stories from around our countries related to Brexit, the EU and other areas of interest. Here's the latest edition featuring Boris Johnson, an EU Green Card scheme, cash for residency appointments and many other stories.

Do you have any preferences on who becomes the next leader of the Conservative Party?



Many of the contenders are openly campaigning for a no-deal Brexit, perhaps unsurprising given that a poll of Tory members - who get to vote on who becomes the next PM - revealed a majority back leaving the EU with no deal.



What about Boris Johnson for PM? While the idea that BoJo could be the next leader of the country might make you wince - he said we are leaving the EU on October 31st "with or without a deal" - this opinion article might make you change your mind.

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he fully accepted his "bad guy" role in insisting on a shorter extension to Britain's tortuous exit from the EU, while insisting that October 31 is the "final, final deadline." Here's what he had to say.



How would the idea of a European Green Card sound to you? It would allow you to keep the existing rights you have as an EU citizen, not least freedom of movement, which we look set to lose if Brexit goes through.



The campaign to bring in an EU Green Card won a timely boost this week as the campaign group behind it, the New Europeans picked up a prestigious European award.



Here's some more information about the EU green card scheme.

AFP

While Brexit limbo goes on, Brits around Europe are still taking steps to try to secure residency permits which they hope will make all the post-Brexit paperwork process a lot easier.



But in France their efforts are being hampered by authorities, understandably, not processing applications until they know what's happening in the UK and also by the long waiting times to get an appointment at the prefecture.



So this story about a black market in appointments for residency permits in certain parts of France will no doubt interest readers.

There was a crucial election in Denmark this week which threw up a few surprises that could be a sign of the direction Europe is heading in, not least on the subject of immigration which resulted in a disastrous showing for the far-right populists. The article below contains everything you need to know.



A story from Switzerland will interest all those British citizens living around Europe who are unable to vote in their adopted country. Perhaps this idea to give foreigners a political voice could take off around Europe?



And just to round things off Theresa May finally stepped down as Conservative party leader on Friday to allow the race to replace her to officially begin. Some may have sympathy for her, others not so much, but this photo kind of sums her term as Tory party leader.

AFP

