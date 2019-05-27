Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz loses confidence vote

Kurz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, removing him from office.
"An application (by the opposition Social Democrats) has been accepted, so he has lost the confidence," deputy parliamentary speaker Doris Bures said.
More to come
