Austria's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz loses confidence vote

AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
27 May 2019
16:29 CEST+02:00
sebastian kurz

Share this article

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz loses confidence vote
Sebastian Kurz leaves parliament after losing the confidence vote. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
27 May 2019
16:29 CEST+02:00
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted over the 'Ibiza-gate' scandal that brought down his coalition government.

Kurz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, removing him from office.

"An application (by the opposition Social Democrats) has been accepted, so he has lost the confidence," deputy parliamentary speaker Doris Bures said.

More to come

sebastian kurz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Five reasons why the European elections really do matter
  2. European elections: What you need to know about the eurosceptics and populists
  3. Youths rally across Europe in pre-vote climate protest
  4. European elections: A beginner's guide to the vote
  5. Five things we've learned from the European elections

From our sponsors

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

A full-time job shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your wanderlust. The Local spoke to Travel After 5 blogger Alline Waldhelm to find out her tips and tricks for travellers who only have 25 days of annual leave.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Five reasons why the European elections really do matter
  2. European elections: What you need to know about the eurosceptics and populists
  3. Youths rally across Europe in pre-vote climate protest
  4. European elections: A beginner's guide to the vote
  5. Five things we've learned from the European elections

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/05
Music lessons in English & other languages
View all notices
Post a new notice