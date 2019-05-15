McPassport: American citizens in Austria told to seek consular help at McDonald's

Lost and hungry for help? American citizens who find themselves in distress in Austria can now seek support at an unusual address - McDonald's.

Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy, it said on Facebook.

"Staff (at any McDonald's in Austria) will assist them in making contact with the US Embassy for consular services," the embassy wrote.

Consular services include reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance, the post said.

The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's.

Facebook users commenting on the post wasted no time in coining terms such as "McVisa" and "McPassport".

While some hailed the move as "awesome", others seemed less impressed.

"Because apparently we are too incompetent to look up the us embassy online??" one user wrote.