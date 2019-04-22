Austria's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Bodies of world-renowned Austrian mountaineers found in Canada

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
22 April 2019
09:54 CEST+02:00
avalanchemountaineer

Share this article

Bodies of world-renowned Austrian mountaineers found in Canada
Auer (left) and Lama (right). Photos: Facebook, AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
22 April 2019
09:54 CEST+02:00
The bodies of three celebrated professional mountaineers - two Austrians and an American - were found Sunday after they went missing during an avalanche on a western Canadian summit, the national parks agency said.

American Jess Roskelley, 36, and Hansjorg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, of Austria went missing late Tuesday at Banff National Park. Authorities launched an aerial search the next day.

The three men were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Pass, an isolated and highly difficult route.

They were part of a team of experienced athletes sponsored by American outdoor equipment firm The North Face.

"Parks Canada extends our sincere condolences to their families, friends and loved ones," the agency said in a statement.

"We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this has had on the tight-knit, local and international climbing communities. Our thoughts are with families, friends and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

Roskelley was the son of John Roskelley, who was also considered one of the best mountaineers of his own generation.

Father and son had climbed Mount Everest together in 2003. At the time, the younger Roskelley was only 20 years old, and became the youngest mountaineer to climb the planet's highest mountain above sea level.

Auer (left) and Lama (right), from Tyrol in Austria, were also considered among the best mountaineers of their generation.

 


 

avalanchemountaineer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Facebook to deploy new transparency tools ahead of European elections
  2. Austria mulls user registration for online platforms
  3. QUIZ: Which European leaders gave these damning quotes about Brexit?
  4. Cancel Brexit petition heads towards SIX MILLION signatures
  5. Britain and EU set out competing Brexit delay dates

From our sponsors

This cloud-based agency takes remote working to the next level

Be honest, who hasn’t dreamed of working remotely with all the perks of employment? If you’ve got the skills, you only need to look UP to make that dream a reality.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Facebook to deploy new transparency tools ahead of European elections
  2. Austria mulls user registration for online platforms
  3. QUIZ: Which European leaders gave these damning quotes about Brexit?
  4. Cancel Brexit petition heads towards SIX MILLION signatures
  5. Britain and EU set out competing Brexit delay dates

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/02
Translation offered, low cost (DE/FR -> EN)
View all notices
Post a new notice