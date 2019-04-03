German word of the day: Die Quasselstrippe

Sometimes a 'Quasselstrippe' dominates the conversation. Photo: depositphotos/innovatedcaptures

Today’s word of the day is one that really tests your patience.

Everyone probably has that one friend that likes talking. And I don’t mean just talking, but talking. A lot. Chances are high that this friend has the nickname Quasselstrippe.

Quasselstrippe literally translates to “jabber string,” but the actual English equivalent is “chatterbox” or “babbermouth.”

The noun Quasselstrippe is a combination of the words quasseln and Strippe. Quasseln comes from the Low German word quassen, which means “to jabber”. Therefore it not used positively, but usually if a person is actually talking a lot about nothing.

Strippe is a word, which describes a piece of string or the cable of a telephone. It also has its origins in the Low German, where the word strupfe described a leather sling.

Calling a person a Quasselstrippe comes from the use of that word for the telephone. Back in the days, when phones were still attached to their station via cable, these phones were called Quasselstrippe – A device on a string which talked to you.

Over the years, the original notion died away up to the point where Quasselstrippe started to be used either derogatory or to tease someone in a loving manner.

Photo: Depositphotos

Examples:

Ich kann mich nicht mit ihr unterhalten – sie ist so eine Quasselstrippe.

I cant talk to her – she’s such a chatterbox.

Hey du Quasselstrippe, amch mal einen Punkt.

Hey you babbermouth, come off it.

Es ist schwer, zu Wort zu kommen, weil er so eine Quasselstrippe ist.

It’s hard to get a say, because he talks so much.

--

