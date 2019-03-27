Terror suspect arrested in Austria over 2018 Germany train sabotage

Police search the tracks on the ICE line between Nuremberg and Munich in October 2018. Photo: DPA

German and Austrian authorities have arrested an Iraqi man suspected of committing "terrorist attacks" by sabotaging railway lines in Germany last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

They said the 42-year-old man is suspected, along with others, of having strung a steel rope across the tracks running between the southern German cities of Munich and Nuremberg, damaging the front window of a high speed ICE train in October last year.

In another case in December last year, cement blocks were put on the tracks. Islamic State (IS) flags and writings in Arabic were found near the crime scenes, Vienna prosecutors said.