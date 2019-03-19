German Word of the Day: Die Naschkatze

Advertisement

Die Naschkatzen actually belong to the human world, where they fantasize about cakes, ice cream, and sweets. Their mouths water at the sight of anything dripping in chocolate or coated in sugar.

As you can probably guess, the endearing term refers to a person with a sweet tooth. It’s commonly someone who eats sweet treats on the sly, such as a child who makes midnight trips to the cookie jar.

Advertisement

But why the association with a cat? Maybe it's because cats know what they want and know how to enjoy themselves. They'll eat whatever they fancy.

The ideal breakfast for a Naschkatze would be nutella generously spread on white bread. Dessert also takes prize place over dinner, so watch as their eyes skip over the main meals on a menu and head straight to the confectionary section.

But this makes asking a Naschkatze for a favour easy: simply tempt them with a slice of Apfelstrudel or plum cake.

Examples:

Mein Sohn ist eine echte Naschkatze. Er isst andauernd Schokolade.

My son has a real sweet tooth. He is constantly eating chocolate.

Ein Tipp für alle gefährdeten Naschkatzen: Finger weg von süßem Zeug!

A tip for all sweet-toothed sugar addicts. Stay away from the sweet stuff.