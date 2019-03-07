Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

UK and EU guarantee flights will operate in case of no-deal Brexit

7 March 2019
brexit

UK and EU guarantee flights will operate in case of no-deal Brexit
Photo: AFP
People planning to fly or wanting to book air travel can rest assured that flights will be running even in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the UK government said on Thursday.

The British government confirmed on Thursday plans to make sure flights continue to operate from the UK even if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal on March 29th. 

The news follows a series of technical notices published in October 2018, stating that the UK would adopt a "pragmatic approach to securing flights". 

The EU will soon confirm its own no-deal measures for flights, which are also intended to protect UK airlines flying into Europe. 

Together, these two sets of measures will make sure flights continue running whatever the outcome of Brexit. 

"This is good news, not only for the industry but most importantly it reaffirms the fact that passengers can book flights with confidence, as normal," said UK Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg. 
 
"We expect these contingency measures will never be needed and our efforts remain focused on securing a deal from the EU."
 
A total of around 164 million passengers travel between the UK and the EU each year and it is believed that this announcement will give the public the certainty they need to book and fly without worrying.
 
