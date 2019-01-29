Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
vaticanpriestnun

Share this article

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
A file picture of the Vatican. Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
A senior Vatican priest accused of making advances towards a nun during confession has resigned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Austrian Father Hermann Geissler resigned as one of three top officials at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ensures Roman Catholic moral doctrine. 

"Geissler decided to take this step to limit the damage already done to the congregation and to his community," a Vatican statement said, adding that he "reserves the right for possible civil legal action".

A Canonical disciplinary procedure in 2014 let Geissler off with a warning after German former nun Doris Wagner accused him of inappropriate behaviour during confession.

"He kept me for hours, kneeling before him, he told me that he loved me and that he knew that I loved him and that even if we couldn't marry, there were other ways," Wagner said.

"He tried to take me in his arms and kiss me. I panicked and ran," Wagner said in testimony she put on social media.

Wagner also accused another priest of raping her in 2008.

He was removed from the Vatican but remains a priest in a community where "many young nuns live", according to Wagner.

vaticanpriestnun
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  4. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  5. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  4. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  5. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
21/01
New community for folks who coach, mentor, facilitate
12/01
Join our discussion group per SKYPE
28/11
INSURANCE from a native English speaker
View all notices
Post a new notice