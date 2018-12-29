Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Austria to press ahead with digital tax: chancellor

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
29 December 2018
12:40 CET+01:00

Share this article

Austria to press ahead with digital tax: chancellor
Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Sebastian Kurz. File photo: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP.
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
29 December 2018
12:40 CET+01:00
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz vowed Saturday to press ahead with a tax on large internet and technology companies, following France's example, as the European Union struggles to finalise a new EU-wide levy.

France, which is pushing for a new so-called "GAFA tax" -- named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon -- is advancing with its own tax from January 1 to ensure the global giants pay a fair share of taxes on massive business operations in Europe.

"It is only fair that internet giants in Europe pay a proper amount of tax," Kurz said, according to a statement.

"In addition to a EU-wide move, we'll also act on a national level. We will introduce a digital tax in Austria."

Kurz said that EU member states "agree in principle that there is a need for such a tax."

He said Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger was in the process "of working out the details and their implementation and will unveil the basic framework at the beginning of January."

The tax would then come into force as part of the government's planned tax reforms in 2020.

"The aim is clear -- to tax companies that generate huge profits online, but pay hardly any tax on them, such as Facebook or Amazon," Kurz said.

In addition to taxing direct sales, France will also require the companies to pay a levy on advertising revenues, websites and the resale of private data, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced earlier this month.

Under EU law, US technology titans such as Google and Facebook can choose to report their income in any member state, prompting them to pick low-tax nations like Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxembourg.

Such firms, on average, pay a nine-percent levy, compared to 23 percent for other businesses, according to Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition commissioner.

The low tax rates have caused anger among voters in many European countries, but the 28-member bloc is divided on how to tackle the issue.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Get The Local’s app for Europe’s latest news in English
  3. Pensions and healthcare: UK offers assurances to Brits in EU over no-deal Brexit
  4. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  5. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules

From our sponsors

Why 2019 is a great year to live abroad

Around 50 million people live outside their native countries, enticed by the many benefits of expatriation. Such an upheaval isn’t without its challenges but as we approach 2019, an expat survey* suggests there’s never been a better time to live abroad.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Get The Local’s app for Europe’s latest news in English
  3. Pensions and healthcare: UK offers assurances to Brits in EU over no-deal Brexit
  4. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  5. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
INSURANCE from a native English speaker
View all notices
Post a new notice