Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Get The Local’s app for Europe’s latest news in English

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 December 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
the local

Share this article

Get The Local’s app for Europe’s latest news in English
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 December 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
Keep in touch with what's going on around Europe with The Local's free app.

The app is available for iOs and Android and gives you access to our nine European news sites.

You can opt to receive curated push alerts for the countries you are most interested in. We only send alerts for breaking news and our most compelling content.

The Local is the largest English-language news network in Europe. Our entertaining blend of daily news and features has made The Local essential reading for five million readers each month.

Download the iOs app on the App Store

Download the Android app on Google play

the local
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Pensions and healthcare: UK offers assurances to Brits in EU over no-deal Brexit
  2. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  3. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  4. Plane flying from Vienna to Frankfurt forced to turn back due to smoke in cockpit
  5. Hochvogel: A famed mountain straddling Germany and Austria faces a rocky collapse

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Pensions and healthcare: UK offers assurances to Brits in EU over no-deal Brexit
  2. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  3. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  4. Plane flying from Vienna to Frankfurt forced to turn back due to smoke in cockpit
  5. Hochvogel: A famed mountain straddling Germany and Austria faces a rocky collapse

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
INSURANCE from a native English speaker
View all notices
Post a new notice