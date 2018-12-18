Recipe: Three seasonal twists on classic Kipferl cookies

Vanilla is the classic Kipferl flavor. However, the recipe lends itself to creative variations.
The most time-consuming part of creating these cookies is shaping them. Make it go faster with a Kipferl party. Get your friends or family together for an evening of gemütlichkeit, shaping and baking cookies while drinking Glühwein or hot chocolate.
Matcha Pomegranate Kipferl Recipe
A green tea scented cookie spiked with tart pomegranate flavor. Substitute dried cranberries for the pomegranate seeds.
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Bake Time: 8 Minutes
Yield: 8 Dozen
Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz
Ingredients:
• 210g all-purpose flour
• 90g almond flour
• 60g powdered sugar
• 1 T matcha powder
• 1/2 t salt
• 113g unsalted butter
• 90g dried pomegranate seeds
For the coating:
• 30g powdered sugar
Instructions:
• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
• Whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, powdered sugar, matcha powder, and salt.
• In a mixer, cream the butter.
• Turn down to low speed and slowly add the dry ingredients.
• Add dried pomegranate seeds.
• On a lightly floured work surface, use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into a long rope about an index finger thick. Divide the rope into 2+1/2 inch pieces.
• Place each piece on a baking sheet, bending the piece into a crescent shape. Pinch the ends.
• Bake 8-10 minutes.
• Immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar.
• Plate and serve.
Orange Cardamom Hazelnut Kipferl Recipe
Traditional almond flour is replaced with hazelnut. Ground cardamom and freshly grated orange zest are fragrant additions.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Bake time: 15 minutes
Chill Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 dozen cookies
Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz
Ingredients:
For the cookies:
• 1210g all-purpose flour
• 200g hazelnut flour
• 60g powdered sugar
• 1/4 t baking powder
• 2 t ground cardamom
• 1/2 t ground cinnamon
• 2 t fresh grated orange zest
• 1/2 t vanilla extract
• 1 t orange extract
• 200g cold butter, cut into small pieces
• 1 egg
For the Coating:
• 3 T powdered sugar
• 1/2 t cardamom powder
• 2 t fresh grated orange zest
Directions:
• Make the dough:
• Whisk together the flour, hazelnut flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and cinnamon
• Mix in the orange zest and extracts.
• Add butter pieces and knead together. Knead in the egg.
• Wrap dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
• Place dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of dough into a long rope about an index finger thick.
• Divide rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on a baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch each end to form a point.
• Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes.
• Whisk together powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and orange zest.
• Remove Kipferl from oven. Roll each in cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Kipferl Recipe
Pumpkin purée adds seasonal flavor to this cinnamon spiked Kipferl.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Bake Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 dozen cookies
Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz
Ingredients:
• 210g flour
• 60g powdered sugar
• 1/2 t salt
• 90g almond flour
• 113g unsalted butter
• 1 t vanilla extract.
• 113g pumpkin puree
For the Coating:
• 60g powdered sugar
• 1 T ground cinnamon
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C, Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
• Whisk together all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, salt, and almond meal.
• In a mixer, cream together butter and vanilla.
• Add pumpkin puree and combine.
• Turn the mixer down to low speed. Slowly add dry ingredients.
• Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into long ropes about an index finger thick.
• Divide each rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on the baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch ends to form a point.
• Bake the cookies for 15 minutes.
• Whisk together the powdered sugar and ground cinnamon.
• Remove from the oven. Roll each cookie in the cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.
Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog Diary of a Mad Hausfrau or follow her on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.