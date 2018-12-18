Recipe: Three seasonal twists on classic Kipferl cookies

Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz

Originally created in Vienna, Kipferl is also the specialty cookie of the Bavarian town, Nördlingen.

Vanilla is the classic Kipferl flavor. However, the recipe lends itself to creative variations.

The most time-consuming part of creating these cookies is shaping them. Make it go faster with a Kipferl party. Get your friends or family together for an evening of gemütlichkeit, shaping and baking cookies while drinking Glühwein or hot chocolate.

Matcha Pomegranate Kipferl Recipe

A green tea scented cookie spiked with tart pomegranate flavor. Substitute dried cranberries for the pomegranate seeds.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Bake Time: 8 Minutes

Yield: 8 Dozen

Ingredients:

• 210g all-purpose flour

• 90g almond flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1 T matcha powder

• 1/2 t salt

• 113g unsalted butter

• 90g dried pomegranate seeds

For the coating:

• 30g powdered sugar

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, powdered sugar, matcha powder, and salt.

• In a mixer, cream the butter.

• Turn down to low speed and slowly add the dry ingredients.

• Add dried pomegranate seeds.

• On a lightly floured work surface, use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into a long rope about an index finger thick. Divide the rope into 2+1/2 inch pieces.

• Place each piece on a baking sheet, bending the piece into a crescent shape. Pinch the ends.

• Bake 8-10 minutes.

• Immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar.

• Plate and serve.

Orange Cardamom Hazelnut Kipferl Recipe

Traditional almond flour is replaced with hazelnut. Ground cardamom and freshly grated orange zest are fragrant additions.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Chill Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

• 1210g all-purpose flour

• 200g hazelnut flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1/4 t baking powder

• 2 t ground cardamom

• 1/2 t ground cinnamon

• 2 t fresh grated orange zest

• 1/2 t vanilla extract

• 1 t orange extract

• 200g cold butter, cut into small pieces

• 1 egg

For the Coating:

• 3 T powdered sugar

• 1/2 t cardamom powder

• 2 t fresh grated orange zest

Directions:

• Make the dough:

• Whisk together the flour, hazelnut flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and cinnamon

• Mix in the orange zest and extracts.

• Add butter pieces and knead together. Knead in the egg.

• Wrap dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Place dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of dough into a long rope about an index finger thick.

• Divide rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on a baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch each end to form a point.

• Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes.

• Whisk together powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and orange zest.

• Remove Kipferl from oven. Roll each in cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Kipferl Recipe

Pumpkin purée adds seasonal flavor to this cinnamon spiked Kipferl.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Bake Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

• 210g flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1/2 t salt

• 90g almond flour

• 113g unsalted butter

• 1 t vanilla extract.

• 113g pumpkin puree

For the Coating:

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1 T ground cinnamon

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C, Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Whisk together all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, salt, and almond meal.

• In a mixer, cream together butter and vanilla.

• Add pumpkin puree and combine.

• Turn the mixer down to low speed. Slowly add dry ingredients.

• Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into long ropes about an index finger thick.

• Divide each rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on the baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch ends to form a point.

• Bake the cookies for 15 minutes.

• Whisk together the powdered sugar and ground cinnamon.

• Remove from the oven. Roll each cookie in the cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.

Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog Diary of a Mad Hausfrau or follow her on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.