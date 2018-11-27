Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

EU to consider tougher Russia sanctions over Ukraine

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
27 November 2018
13:04 CET+01:00
ukrainerussiaeukarin kneissl

Share this article

EU to consider tougher Russia sanctions over Ukraine
Seized Ukrainian military vessels are seen in a port in Kerch, Crimea, on November 26, 2018. Photo: AFO
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
27 November 2018
13:04 CET+01:00
The European Union will next month consider further sanctions against Russia over the latest flare-up in the Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister of Austria, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said Tuesda

"On the issue of further sanctions, time will tell -- we have a summit in December," Karin Kneissl told reporters after talks with her German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"Everything depends on the accounts of events and the actions of both sides. But it will need to be reviewed."

Kneissl said it was "one side's account versus the other's" in the latest tensions, in which Kiev declared martial law in response to Moscow's seizure of three of its navy vessels. 

Thus the facts would need to be studied before conclusions could be drawn, she said.

Maas said the latest escalation showed "that the annexation of Crimea... is also a problem for the security of us all in Europe".

He repeated Berlin's call for Russia to release the seized ships and sailors "as soon as possible". 

"Both sides must now do their part for deescalation," he added.

The United States and EU have already imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine's Western allies have accused Russia of using force without justification in the naval confrontation, while Kiev urged its partners to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

ukrainerussiaeukarin kneissl
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit road-tripper: 'It has made me appreciate what Europe has to offer and what we have to lose'
  2. EU's 'no-deal' Brexit plan spells out bad news for British travellers
  3. 'Enough is enough': Brits living in Europe take citizens' rights fight to London
  4. The Local takes home two gongs at media awards
  5. Pet travel after Brexit: Brits living in EU urged to visit vets

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Brexit road-tripper: 'It has made me appreciate what Europe has to offer and what we have to lose'
  2. EU's 'no-deal' Brexit plan spells out bad news for British travellers
  3. 'Enough is enough': Brits living in Europe take citizens' rights fight to London
  4. The Local takes home two gongs at media awards
  5. Pet travel after Brexit: Brits living in EU urged to visit vets

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices
Post a new notice