No-deal Brexit: EU to offer Brits visa-free travel only if London reciprocates

Photo: AFP

The European Union on Tuesday published further contingency plans for a "no-deal" Brexit, piling pressure Prime Minister Theresa May by warning that Britons will only be allowed visa-free trips to the EU if London reciprocates.

In one measure, Brussels said it will offer visa-free travel within the bloc to Britons, but warned this was "entirely conditional on the UK also granting reciprocal and non-discriminatory visa-free travel to EU citizens travelling to the UK".

The Commission has today proposed to amend the Visa Regulation . This would mean that when EU law no longer applies in the U.K, on 30 March 2019 in case of a no deal or at the end of the transition period in case of an orderly withdrawal, UK nationals would be exempt from any visa requirement for visits of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

"This is entirely conditional on the UK also granting reciprocal and non-discriminatory visa-free travel to EU citizens travelling to the UK."

Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the European Commission, said: “We will do upon you what you do upon us.”

However the Commission notes that: "The UK government has declared its intention not to require a visa from citizens of the EU27 Member States for shorts stays for the purposes of tourism and business."

The EU says its visa proposal demonstrates its "commitment to putting citizens first in the negotiations with the UK", adding that the "proposed measures are specific, limited and targeted at remedying the negative impact of a disorderly withdrawal or at enabling the necessary adaptation of the legislation."

The proposal now needs to be adopted by the European Parliament and the Council.

The plan also mentions what will happen in terms of border checks when travelling between the UK and EU in the event of a no deal, which includes the fact that drivers' licenses and pet passports may no longer be valid.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

"In case of a no deal scenario, EU law will stop applying to the UK at midnight on 29 March 2019 – certain entry and exit checks at the EU's external border will be necessary.

"Goods entering the EU from the UK – in particular, of animal origin – may also be subject to customs controls and other related checks, controls and restrictions.

"Some licences and certificates, for example, drivers' licences or pet passports, may also no longer be valid."

In today's Communication the EU also outlines priority areas where it is likely measures could be necessary should it appear likely that the UK will leave the EU "in a disorderly manner".

Among these are citizens' rights and businesses, both areas which could be affected by residency and visa-related issues, as well as financial services, air transport, customs, sanitary, the transfer of personal data, and climate policy.

The Commission has said that: "Any contingency measures would only be taken in limited areas where they are necessary to protect the vital interests of the EU and where preparedness measures are not currently possible.

"They would be temporary in nature, limited in scope, adopted unilaterally by the EU and must remain compatible with EU law."