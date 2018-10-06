Elvis' last Cadillac up for sale in Austria

A cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley sits in front of Graceland Mansion in 2007 to mark the 30th anniversary of his death. Photo: JOE RAEDLE / Getty Images North America / AFP

Elvis Presley loved Cadillacs, compulsively collecting hundreds of them during his lifetime, and what is believed to be the last Cadillac he drove before his death in 1977 is going under the hammer in Austria later this month, the auctioneers said on Friday.