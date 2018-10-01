German Word of the Day: Torschlusspanik

Advertisement

The German word die Torschlusspanik, which sounds like this, describes the anxiety induced by the feeling that time is running out for you to act.

It literally means ‘gate closing panic’, and particularly refers to people who, as they age, worry that they have to take the opportunity now, in case they never get the chance again.

In English it would translate to something like 'last minute panic'.

You can also say Torschlusspanik haben in German, which means that you are worried that you have 'missed the boat' on something.

Torschlusspanik is the trigger for many people to give up their stable jobs to travel the world, or for people to leave a relationship because they want to take a different path before they feel it's too late.

Sometimes the feeling can be a catalyst for good, but other times it can provoke us to make rash and unwise choices.

The term is said to come from the Middle Ages, when citizens would run back into the city gates just before they closed at night, otherwise they would be left vulnerable outside in the cold.

Use it like this:

Sie will künstliche Befruchtung probieren, weil sie an Torschlusspanik leidet.

She wants to try IVF because she's having a last-minute panic about the future.

Du bist zu jung, solche eine Torschlusspanik um deine Karriere zu haben.

You’re too young to feel like time is running out on your career.