Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy cancels meeting with Austria over South Tyrol passport proposal

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 September 2018
08:55 CEST+02:00
south tyrolaustriaalto adigediplomacy

Share this article

Italy cancels meeting with Austria over South Tyrol passport proposal
South Tyrol has been a bone of contention between Italy and Austria for decades. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 September 2018
08:55 CEST+02:00
Italy's foreign minister has cancelled a meeting with his Austrian counterpart over Vienna's plans to grant citizenship to the German-speaking minority in the northern Italian province of South Tyrol, his office said on Monday.

The proposal by Austria's ruling conservative and far-right coalition "deteriorates the climate of mutual serenity and trust, which make up the essential foundations for the success of this type of meeting," the office of Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in a statement.

It denounced Austria's "anachronistic desire for revenge" in light of this year's centennial anniversary of the end of World War I.

The mountainous region of South Tyrol, also known by its Italian name Alto Adige, was part of the Austrian-Hungarian empire before being annexed by Italy as an autonomous province after World War I. Some 70 percent of locals said they were German speakers in the last census carried out in 2011. 

South Tyrol's status has been a point of contention for decades.

The latest spat erupted earlier this month when Rome said Vienna had confirmed the creation of a special commission to prepare a draft law for the dual nationality proposal.

Italy had called the plan "inappropriate because of its potentially disturbing consequences".

"It is particularly bizarre that the Austrian government, which holds the EU presidency, promotes law projects that stoke discord instead of focusing on initiatives that unite," the foreign ministry said on September 7th. 

READ ALSO: Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans

south tyrolaustriaalto adigediplomacy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. EU ministers battle over proposed tax on 'big tech'
  3. Austria ruling party ejects MP after sexist tweet
  4. Russia ties cast doubt on reliability of Austria's secret services
  5. Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. EU ministers battle over proposed tax on 'big tech'
  3. Austria ruling party ejects MP after sexist tweet
  4. Russia ties cast doubt on reliability of Austria's secret services
  5. Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
21/08
Astronomer trying to find sponsors for Vienna Conference
View all notices
Advertisement