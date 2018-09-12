Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Austria calls on Turkey to free detained journalist

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
12 September 2018
09:46 CEST+02:00
turkeypress freedommax zirngast

Share this article

Austria calls on Turkey to free detained journalist
File image shows Amnesty International and Reporters without Borders activists posing with portraits of Turkish journalists detained in Turkey in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, March 2017. Ph
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
12 September 2018
09:46 CEST+02:00
The Austrian government called on Tuesday for the release of an Austrian journalist who has been arrested in Turkey.

Max Zirngast, a journalist with the far-left magazine Re:volt in Germany, was arrested in Ankara at dawn on Tuesday, according to the publication, which added that he was facing "terrorism" charges.

"The Austrian government calls on the Turkish government to present the reasons for the arrest or to immediately release the journalist," Austrian government spokesman Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal said on Twitter.

"Austria stands unconditionally for freedom of conscience and of the press. The Austrian citizen arrested in Turkey today is receiving consular assistance from the Austrian embassy," he added.

Press watchdog Reporters without Borders (RSF) had also called for Zirngast's immediate release.

Zirngast had published articles on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey since 1984. 

It is blacklisted as a terror organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

"Divergent political opinions are no justification for arrests and intimidation, which are happening more and more in Turkey," Reporters without Borders in Austria said in a statement.

Rights organisations have frequently criticised Turkey for its violations of press freedom, which have stepped up since a failed coup attempt in July 2016. 

Turkey ranked 157 out of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom index published by RSF.

turkeypress freedommax zirngast
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Austria rejects asylum seeker because he didn't 'act or dress' gay
  3. Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding
  4. Putin dances with Austria's Foreign Minister at her wedding
  5. EU ministers battle over proposed tax on 'big tech'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Austria rejects asylum seeker because he didn't 'act or dress' gay
  3. Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding
  4. Putin dances with Austria's Foreign Minister at her wedding
  5. EU ministers battle over proposed tax on 'big tech'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/08
Astronomer trying to find sponsors for Vienna Conference
View all notices
Advertisement