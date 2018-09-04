Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Austria ruling party ejects MP after sexist tweet

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
4 September 2018
14:17 CEST+02:00
sexismövpefgani dönmezsawsan chebli

Share this article

Austria ruling party ejects MP after sexist tweet
Efgani Dönmez pictured in 2013. Photo: Manfred Werner
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
4 September 2018
14:17 CEST+02:00
Austria's ruling conservative party on Monday ejected a parliamentarian after he implied a politician from neighbouring Germany reached her position on "her knees".

Asked by a Twitter user how Berlin state secretary Sawsan Chebli got her position, Efgani Dönmez tweeted over the weekend: "Look at her knees, maybe you find an answer there".

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's People's Party (ÖVP) dismissed Dönmez, who ran on an ÖVP ticket during national elections last year, saying "sexist, offensive gaffes are not acceptable".

Dönmez -- facing calls to resign as a parliamentarian -- said he would continue in his position without party affiliation.

Dönmez removed the tweet, saying on Sunday he only meant to address Chebli's "attitude", supporting conservative Muslim groups, and not her "origins or gender". Chebli is the daughter of Palestinian refugees.

"Based on the discussions that have followed (my tweet) I see in hindsight that I have degraded Ms. Chebli. It was a moment of weakness, absolutely wrong of me, and I apologise for this sincerely to her and to all who have felt hurt 
through this," Dönmez posted.

The ÖVP has been governing Austria since late last year in a coalition with the far-right FPÖ.

sexismövpefgani dönmezsawsan chebli
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Austria rejects asylum seeker because he didn't 'act or dress' gay
  3. Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding
  4. Austrian 'teen' freed on $200,000 bail in US underage sex case
  5. Putin dances with Austria's Foreign Minister at her wedding
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The ultimate guide for relocating your family abroad

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Austria rejects asylum seeker because he didn't 'act or dress' gay
  3. Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding
  4. Austrian 'teen' freed on $200,000 bail in US underage sex case
  5. Putin dances with Austria's Foreign Minister at her wedding
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/08
Astronomer trying to find sponsors for Vienna Conference
View all notices
Advertisement