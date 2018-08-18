Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
18 August 2018
10:27 CEST+02:00
putinkneissl

Share this article

Row in Austria over Putin coming to minister's wedding
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at a wreath laying in June. Photo: Joe Klamar / AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
18 August 2018
10:27 CEST+02:00
The expected attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Saturday's wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl sparked a row Friday over whether the visit was appropriate.
"How is Austria's presidency of the EU meant to live up to the government's own claims of building bridges (between the EU and Russia) and being an honest broker, when Austria's foreign minister and chancellor are so obviously on one side?" asked MP Andreas Schieder of the opposition Social Democrats (SPOe). 
 
SPOe MEP Evelyn Regner said the invite sent a "shameful" image of Austria to its EU partners, branding it "a provocation of European proportions".
   
The Greens called for Kneissl's resignation, pointing out that "Vladimir Putin is the EU's most aggressive enemy in matters of foreign policy".
   
Kneissl, 53, who was nominated for the post by the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), will marry businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in a ceremony in a wine-growing village near the southeastern city of Graz.
   
Putin confirmed he would be attending the wedding before heading to talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel near Berlin on Saturday evening.  Putin's attendance was originally described as a "private event" by Kneissl's office but has since been upgraded to a "working visit".
   
Several hundred police officers will take part in the security operation around the wedding.
   
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) and FPOe Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache are also expected at the ceremony.
   
In 2016, the FPOe signed a "cooperation pact" with Putin's United Russia party.
   
The invitation to Putin has angered Kiev, which said it would prevent Austria playing a role in the Minsk agreements aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
   
The foreign ministry has insisted that Putin's visit "will not change anything in terms of Austria's foreign policy positions".
   
The invitation has even provoked some criticism from within Kurz's own OeVP party, with one of its MEPs Othmar Karas saying: "I can't grasp the logic and the purpose of making such a personal occasion political and open to misuse in this way".
   
Russia has been accused of seeking to weaken and divide the EU, notably by maintaining links with populist parties in several European countries.
   
Kurz's OeVP and the FPOe have been in coalition together since December after an election campaign in which both parties ran on anti-immigration platforms.
putinkneissl
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Austria TV pulls documentary on Vienna's black community
  2. Austria tests higher motorway speed limit
  3. Austrian arrested at Paris airport with 80 birds in hand luggage
  4. Austria ditches driver's licence theory test in Turkish
  5. Far-right Austrian 'Identitarians' cleared of hate speech
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria TV pulls documentary on Vienna's black community
  2. Austria tests higher motorway speed limit
  3. Austrian arrested at Paris airport with 80 birds in hand luggage
  4. Austria ditches driver's licence theory test in Turkish
  5. Far-right Austrian 'Identitarians' cleared of hate speech
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/05
Self-educational Discussions on Sundays per SKYPE
View all notices
Advertisement