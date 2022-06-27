For members
LEARNING GERMAN
Why learning German at an older age isn’t as hard as you think
Scientists tell us that older language learners will struggle against younger peers. But a German language teacher shares how - and why - his older students excel, sometimes ahead of classmates half their age.
Published: 17 May 2018 15:58 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2022 16:03 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2022 16:03 CEST
Learning German is possible at any age - and keeps the brain sharp (Photo by Vlad Sargu on Unsplash)
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The German language you need for summer in Austria
Summer in Austria is when people go outdoors to enjoy public pools, swim in rivers and lakes and complain about the weather. Here are a key few words and expressions to have at hand.
Published: 15 June 2022 09:52 CEST
Updated: 18 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Updated: 18 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Well if you live in or near a city then there are a lot more classes to choose from that don’t cost a lot of euros. I have to say that the area where I live offers very little. In fact for a class 23 kms away in Wilhemshaven I was quoted 25 euros per lesson. The Volkshochschule there does classes but it’s all integration classes and you have to go through the bureaucracy of the Bundesamt fur Migration office in Oldenburg. I have to say for all my criticisms of the UK (my country) the language courses at the Further Education Institutes was excellent even in the rural town’s. I lived in London where you could learn almost any language mornings afternoons or evenings and it was not expensive. I paid £250 for 3 terms 3 hours a week. It’s even cheaper at the various local authority adult education institutes. So I go to a retired teacher. I must become proficient. I did pass A1 and A2 but my partner in the B1 speaking test mucked up me getting a B1. I have 3.5 years to go before I can apply for citizenship. However I am 68 so it’s getting harder.
Denise.Gilliam-Hill – I can understand. Keep trying!
Great article. Congrats to The Local for presenting this. My initial introduction to learning German was through the CD courses (Hodder & Stoughton) of Michel Thomas, an utterly brilliant teacher. I fell for him right at the beginning of the first lesson when he told his listening student “There is no need of paper or writing instrument, no homework, and if anything goes wrong with your learning then it’s my fault as the teacher. All I require of you is your absolute attention plus a pause button”. I thought “this is the course for me!” and it was. He’s a genius.
Then, I did the two week Summer intensive course at the Goethe Institute, London each year to get me to B2. They were expensive and very didactic. I didn’t really like their approach where language learning seemed more a matter of precision rather than communicating with someone in Germany. So when you took their tests, you might have been able to tell someone that it’s raining in German, but if you got a single case wrong, you still failed that exercise. For me, that’s the best way to discourage a language learner.
As for Felix Nolte, he seems to speak excellent common sense. Wish I lived near to Berlin instead of the Black Forest! Learning German towards the end of my working life has certainly kept me sharp.
I have followed an unusual approach to learning German. I’ve lived in Cologne since 2008 and have picked up the basics of the language during daily life. Recently, because of Brexit, I registered to become a German citizen purely to avoid any border crossing bureaucracy in the EU once the UK has left the bloc. That’s when I found out that I would need a “TELC B1” german language certificate….! Rather than go to classes, which I generally dislike in any subject, I signed up for a TELC B1 test, just to see what the test consisted of and how well I could do in it. Due to finger trouble in the online sign up process, I actually signed up for the B2 test and did not realise until I turned up for the test! It turned out to be an invaluable experience for me and, although I did not pass it, I was quite close to a pass and had learned an awful lot about the TELC test format. I then signed up for the easier B1 test and took it a couple of weeks ago. I’m reasonably confident that I did well enough for a pass, but I have to wait another few weeks for the result.