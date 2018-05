File photo: AFP

The body of a 7-year-old girl who had been reported missing has been found in a rubbish skip, police in the Austrian capital Vienna said Saturday.

The shocking discovery was made on Saturday morning in the Döbling district of the city when municipal refuse workers came to empty the skip.

"The little girl was last seen playing around 3pm on Friday," police spokeswoman Irina Steirer told the APA agency.

"She was then reported missing to police at around 11.30pm by a relative," she added.

The container in which the girl's body was found, wrapped in a plastic sack, is very close to the block of flats where she lived.