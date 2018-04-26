Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Austria blows up tonnes of explosives from both world wars

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
26 April 2018
22:31 CEST+02:00
militaryworld war

Share this article

Austria blows up tonnes of explosives from both world wars
File photo (2014) from Austrian Armed Forces/Wolfgang Korner
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
26 April 2018
22:31 CEST+02:00
Austrian explosives experts began on Wednesday blowing up 18 tonnes of unexploded ordnance from both world wars found around the country since the beginning of 2017.

First to go up at the Allentsteig military training ground was a 500-kilo bomb dropped by a US aircraft in World War II and three tons of hand grenades.

More than 70 years after World War II and a century after World War I, unexploded bombs still regularly turn up across Austria and Germany, often during construction work.

Earlier this month German authorities had to evacuate thousands of people after a World War II bomb was found near Berlin's main train station.

Last year, 11 tonnes were recovered from Austrian lakes and rivers and 659  kilos in the mountains dating from fighting between Austrian and Italian  troops in World War I.

"Hand grenades can turn up a metre away from a path in the middle of  Vienna," said Werner Tobisch from the EMD bomb disposal authority.

It blows up ordnance twice a year at Allentsteig -- also home to a large  World War II German military cemetery -- north of Vienna. 

Local wildlife has become used to the noise, with rabbits returning to  hopping around several minutes later, Tobisch said.

The start of the two-day operation on Wednesday was watched at a safe  distance in a bunker by Austria's defence minister, journalists and others.

Debris landed up to 1,000 metres away, craters as deep as five metres were left behind and the shock waves could be felt in the  bunker, the Austria Press Agency reported.

militaryworld war
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria blows up tonnes of explosives from both world wars
  2. Uber suspends operations in Vienna after court ruling
  3. Uber back on the road in Vienna
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/04
Private courses in Physics and Mathematics
View all notices
Advertisement