Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Another day, another Nazi scandal for Austria's co-governing Freedom Party

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
23 March 2018
14:09 CET+01:00
fpöfreedom partynazi

Share this article

Another day, another Nazi scandal for Austria's co-governing Freedom Party
File image shows FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache (left) posing with French and Italian far-right party leaders Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
23 March 2018
14:09 CET+01:00
The far-right Freedom Party said on Friday it had expelled two local councillors for sharing Hitler photos and quotes on WhatsApp, in yet another embarrassment for Austria's junior coalition partner.

The two were among six people whose homes were raided by police in Suben in northwestern Austria on suspicion of breaking laws against glorifying the Nazis, reports said.

Local FPOe official Erwin Schreiner said that they were thrown out of the party and that they had been "keenly urged" to step down as councillors.

"In the FPÖ there is zero tolerance" for glorifying the Third Reich, Schreiner told the Austria Press Agency.

The FPÖ was founded by former Nazis in the 1950s but in recent years has sought to clean up its image, with party leader saying it rejects all extremism.

But since its entry into government in December, the party has been embroiled in a string of incidents that critics say show it remains a hotbed of Nazi sympathisers and racists.

In January an FPÖ candidate in a state election quit after it emerged that his student fraternity had published a songbook with lyrics joking about the Holocaust.

They included the words "Step on the gas, old Germanics, we can make it to seven million". The Nazis killed six million Jews during World War II.

Earlier this month two FPÖ local councillors in Tyrol state were suspended after they allegedly shared a photo of Hitler on WhatsApp, the mobile phone messaging application.

And just this week the foreign ministry recalled an employee in its embassy in Israel of all places after he reportedly posted a selfie in a T-shirt bearing the name of a Nazi tank division.

An FPÖ candidate in an upcoming local election is also under fire over the athletics club he chairs flying at a 2010 event a club flag from 1923 with the word "Rassenreinheit" ("racial purity").

Israel's government has said it will not have direct contact with FPÖ ministers, a stance mirrored by Austria's Jewish community organisation the IKG.

fpöfreedom partynazi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austrian man who sued over gender discrimination to get €300,000 payout
  2. Austria orders diplomat home from Israel for posing in 'Nazi' T-shirt
  3. Ryanair swoops to snap up Niki Lauda's Austrian airline
  4. Austrian lawmakers vote to abandon smoking ban in the name of 'freedom of choice'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
Soccer Program for All
View all notices
Advertisement