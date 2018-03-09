Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Suspect admits to Vienna knife attacks: police

AFP/The Local
news.austria@thelocal.com
9 March 2018
13:09 CET+01:00
viennastabbing

Share this article

Suspect admits to Vienna knife attacks: police
Photo: Peter Gugerell
AFP/The Local
news.austria@thelocal.com
9 March 2018
13:09 CET+01:00
A 23-year-old man held after two knife attacks in Vienna on Wednesday night has confessed to both acts but denied any political motive, police said on Thursday.

The first attack near the Nestroyplatz metro station resulted in a couple and their 17-year-old daughter receiving severe injuries.

The suspect, an Afghan national, blamed his "aggressive feeling and rage about his life situation" for the stabbings, according to police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer.

The 67-year-old father is still in a critical condition, while the injuries of his two relatives are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Around half an hour later the man attacked another Afghan man in the Praterstern area.

Maierhofer said the suspect knew the man and blamed him for his drug addiction problems.

Police said the victim is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

viennastabbing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Suspect admits to Vienna knife attacks: police
  2. Austrian steel maker rethinks US investments after President Trump imposes tariffs
  3. Leica camera fetches record €2.4m in Vienna
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
Soccer Program for All
View all notices
Advertisement