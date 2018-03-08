Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
One arrest after four injured in separate Vienna knife attacks

AFP/The Local
news.austria@thelocal.com
8 March 2018
08:16 CET+01:00
vienna

One arrest after four injured in separate Vienna knife attacks
File image of a police officer patrolling in Vienna.
Two women and a man from the same family were seriously injured in a knife attack in central Vienna on Wednesday evening, local police said.

"At 19:45pm (1845 GMT), three people were stabbed by an attacker," Vienna police said on its Twitter account. 

The victims were an Austrian family; a 67-year-old father, 56-year-old mother and their 17-year-old daughter. They were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. 

The attack took place on the large shopping street of Praterstrasse, near a subway stop in the Austrian capital.

The police spokesman said the unidentified knifeman was being hunted by officers, and that the motive and exact circumstances were as yet unknown.

Police reported that a 20-year-old Chechen victim also suffered life-threatening injuries in another knife attack, committed shortly after and in the same area as the attack near the metro.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Afghan suspect after the second attack, at Praterstern, but have not established if there was a link, broadcaster ORF reported. 

 

 

vienna
