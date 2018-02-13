Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Lost' Klimt drawing discovered in Austria

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
13 February 2018
13:12 CET+01:00
gustav klimt

Share this article

'Lost' Klimt drawing discovered in Austria
File image shows two employees of Sotheby's auction house pose by a portrait of Gertrud Loew (Gertha Felsovanyi) by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted in 1902. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
13 February 2018
13:12 CET+01:00
A drawing by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, which disappeared from a museum collection, has been found in the effects of a recently deceased secretary, authorities said on Tuesday.

The drawing "Zwei Liegende" ("Two Reclining Figures") is one of four works by Klimt and fellow pioneer of Viennese Modernism Egon Schiele that have been at the centre of a drawn-out legal battle between the city of Linz and the heirs of artist and collector Olga Jäger.

Jäger had given the works to a museum in Linz on long-term loan in 1951.

But when her descendants asked for them back in 2006, they were nowhere to be found.

They took the city to court and after a long legal battle were awarded damages of 8.21 million euros ($10.1m).

Now city authorities say that the Klimt drawing has been tracked down.

A secretary took the work and hid it for years in a cupboard, before leaving instructions that it be returned to the city after her death.

From next month until May the drawing will be included in of one of the dozens of exhibitions being organised in Austria to commemorate the centenary of the deaths of Klimt and Schiele.

It will then be returned to Jäger's descendants as long as they forfeit the compensation awarded for the work.

gustav klimt
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Vienna marks centenary of artistic golden era
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. One killed, 22 injured in Austrian train collision
  2. 'Lost' Klimt drawing discovered in Austria
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
Soccer Program for All
View all notices
Advertisement