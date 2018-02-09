Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Israeli MP to meet far-right Austrian vice chancellor

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
9 February 2018
13:41 CET+01:00
international

Share this article

Israeli MP to meet far-right Austrian vice chancellor
AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
9 February 2018
13:41 CET+01:00
An Israeli parliamentarian will meet Austrian vice chancellor and head of the far-right party founded by former Nazis next week, a spokesman said Friday, despite the government cautioning against such meetings.

Yehuda Glick, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, will meet Heinz-Christian Strache "next week in Vienna", the spokesman said.

Glick is also due to meet Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, another senior figure in Strache's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), the spokesman said without further details.

The FPOe agreed a deal with Austria's conservatives in December to set up a coalition government following elections in October.

The Israeli government said at the time it would work with the new Austrian coalition government but "for the moment" would not have direct contact with FPOe ministers.

Netanyahu said he planned to have direct contact with the country's chancellor Sebastian Kurz, head of the Christian Democratic party.

Public radio quoted sources close to Glick saying the planned meeting had been given the green light by Israeli authorities.

Founded by former Nazis, the FPOe emerged in the late 1990s as the main far-right force in Europe.

Israel suspended relations with Austria when the FPOe entered the government in 2000, eventually normalising them in 2003.

Strache, 48, has sought to soften the party's image and has visited Israel several times, the last time in April 2016 when he met members of Netanyahu's government.

He has been an outspoken criticism of Islam in Europe, calling for a partial ban.

The left wing Israeli party Meretz condemned the planned meeting, saying the "hate of Muslims pushed the Likud to whitewash antisemities".

international
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Explosion on Bali boat kills Austrian woman

Kurz supports Albania's path to EU membership

Kurz calls for EU status for Albania
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria's Haneke condemns 'witch-hunt' and 'new puritanism' of #MeToo wave
  2. Topless activist gatecrashes high-society Vienna ball
  3. Israeli MP to meet far-right Austrian vice chancellor
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
Soccer Program for All
View all notices
Advertisement