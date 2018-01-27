Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Austrian arrested after shouting Nazi slogans at rabbi

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
27 January 2018
07:43 CET+01:00
anti-semitismfpö

Share this article

Austrian arrested after shouting Nazi slogans at rabbi
A memorial plaque at the remains of the World War II forced labour camp in Ebensee. File photo: AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
27 January 2018
07:43 CET+01:00
A man has been arrested for shouting Nazi slogans at a rabbi visiting a former concentration camp in Austria, police said on Friday, amid concerns over rising anti-Semitism in the country.

The 49-year-old suspect is accused of shouting "Heil Hitler" and making a Nazi salute at the rabbi in the town of Ebensee last week.

The rabbi was there with his grandson to visit a memorial commemorating the camp where his own father had been deported.

The police said the man had admitted the charges, which also included shouting "Mein Volk, Mein Reich, mein Fuhrer", the motto of the Nazi regime.

Offences involving expressions of pro-Nazi sentiment are not uncommon in Austria, despite it having some of the world's strictest laws against such acts.

Concerns over extremism have been brought to the fore by the entry of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) into the national government in December as a junior coalition partner.

Protests are expected outside a ball for student fraternities organised by the FPÖ in Vienna's former imperial Hofburg palace.

Vice-Chancellor and FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache said he would renounce "all forms of anti-Semitism" in his speech opening the ball.

Earlier this week prosecutors opened an inquiry after the weekly Falter magazine revealed a student fraternity had published a songbook containing virulently anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi lyrics.

The FPÖ's Udo Landbauer came under political pressure over the revelations as he had been deputy chair of the fraternity.

Landbauer, who is the chief candidate in a regional election on Sunday, denied all knowledge of the texts and said he had been a child when they were published.

READ ALSO: Austria far-right candidate under pressure over Nazi songbook

anti-semitismfpö
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Austria far-right candidate under pressure over Nazi songbook

Austrian far-right orders 'border protection unit'

Austria's far-right interior minister provokes outrage with call to 'concentrate' migrants

Freedom Party expels local official over Nazi memorabilia

New President Van der Bellen issues warning on populism

Austria's far-right Freedom Party signs Moscow pact

The rise, fall, and rise again of Austria's far-right

Survey: 40 percent of Austrians voted FPÖ at least once
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austrian activist can't bring class action suit against Facebook, EU court says
  2. Austrian arrested after shouting Nazi slogans at rabbi
  3. Kurz says Austria bears 'responsibility' for Holocaust
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement