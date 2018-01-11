Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Austria refuses to treat suspected Isis fighter in a coma

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
11 January 2018
10:54 CET+01:00
securityisis

Share this article

Austria refuses to treat suspected Isis fighter in a coma
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) hands over the letter of appointment to Interior Minister Herbert Kickl during the inauguration ceremony of the new government in December. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
11 January 2018
10:54 CET+01:00
Austria's new interior ministry on Wednesday refused to allow a suspected Islamic State group fighter to travel from Georgia to Vienna for emergency surgery, saying it would pose a "major" security risk.

Temirlan M, 19, is in a coma after being shot in the head during a special forces operation in northern Georgia on December 26th, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported.

He is believed to be linked to Chechen warlord Akhmed Chatayev, who is suspected of organising a 2016 attack at Istanbul's airport.

Georgian authorities asked that the man receive emergency surgery in a Viennese hospital but a spokesman for Austria's interior ministry said the government had vetoed his entrance to the country.

The arrival of Temirlan M would pose a "major risk to domestic security," the spokesman said, adding that possible rescue or blackmail attempts could be made if the man entered the country.

A country of 8.7 million people with a large Chechen community, Austria has one of Europe's highest numbers of foreign jihadists per capita.

Chatayev was killed during a counter-terror operation in Georgia's capital Tbilisi in November.

He had been identified by Turkish media as the organiser of a triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport in June 2016 in which 46 people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

Austria's new government, a coalition between the conservative People's Party (ÖVP) and the far-right FPÖ entered office in mid-December, pledging to stop illegal immigration and to make national security a priority.

The FPÖ party runs the interior ministry.

securityisis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Austrian teen charged with plotting Christmas market attack with German boy

Border controls between Austria and Germany to stay in place, Berlin confirms

Austria: Suspect in double-murder of elderly couple 'was Isis supporter'

Austrian terror suspect 'planned to bomb Ramstein Air Base'

'12-year-old boy' part of Austrian Islamic extremist cell

Syrian asylum seeker in court on terror charges

Austrian would-be teen jihadis get custody

Kurz asks Isis survivor to be OSCE ambassador
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria refuses to treat suspected Isis fighter in a coma
  2. Austria investigates football chief for alleged corruption
  3. Austria's far-right interior minister provokes outrage with call to 'concentrate' migrants
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement