Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Vienna waltzes the world into 2018

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
1 January 2018
14:28 CET+01:00
vienna philharmonicstrauss dynastymusicnew year

Share this article

Vienna waltzes the world into 2018
Photo: Hans Punz/APA/AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
1 January 2018
14:28 CET+01:00
The Vienna Philharmonic did its best to give a troubled world a soothing start to 2018 on Monday with its traditional New Year's Concert, broadcast live in over 90 countries.

The annual extravaganza, heavy on light-hearted waltzes by the Strauss dynasty harking back to Vienna's 19th-century golden era, is watched by some 50 million people, the Philharmonic said.

His greying hair flopping in time to the music, the conductor this year was Italian maestro Riccardo Muti, waving the baton in the hallowed Golden Hall of the Musikverein for the fifth time since 1993.

The 76-year-old has conducted some of the world's most prestigious orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic and the Orchestre National de France.

Alongside Strauss favourites like "The Blue Danube", the 2018 programme also featured the Overture to "Boccaccio" by Franz von Suppe and Alphons Czibulka's "Stephanie Gavotte".

In the audience was Sebastian Kurz, since mid-December Austria's chancellor and the world's youngest leader at 31, accompanied at the Musikverein by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Other guests included the presidents of Estonia and Bulgaria. Bulgaria took over the rotating EU presidency from Estonia on January 1st and will hand it to Austria mid-year.

Kurz's conservatives formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) last month, giving it the interior, defence and foreign ministries as well as the vice-chancellorship.

vienna philharmonicstrauss dynastymusicnew year
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera

Wife of Wolfgang Amadeus wanted their son to be 'the second Mozart'. No pressure then...

Austrian venue cancels 'political' Turkish music concert

Strauss’s Blue Danube keeps waltzing at 150

Famed French conductor dies at 92

Vienna philharmonic heard around the world

Op ed: New Year ruminations and firework impressions

Europe parties ring in New Year despite terror jitters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austrian far-right condemns international call for boycott of its cabinet members
  2. Vienna waltzes the world into 2018
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement