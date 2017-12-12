Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One dead in Austrian gas hub blast

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
12 December 2017
10:23 CET+01:00
gas

Share this article

One dead in Austrian gas hub blast
File image from January 2006 showing the Central European gas hub in Baumgarten in Austria near the Slovakian border. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
12 December 2017
10:23 CET+01:00
An explosion rocked one of Europe's biggest gas pipeline hubs in Austria on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and 18 injured, emergency services said.

The incident happened at Baumgarten east of Vienna, Austria's largest reception point and the main distribution hub for gas imports from Russia, Norway and elsewhere.

"An explosion occurred at 8:45 am (0745 GMT), followed by a fire," police spokesman Edmund Tragschitz told AFP, adding that the cause was not immediately clear.

"Things are under control," he said. He later put the number of people hurt, including one seriously as well as those with minor injuries, at around 60.

But Red Cross spokeswoman Sonja Kellner told the Austria Press Agency that one person had been killed and 18 injured.

Police said on social media that people should avoid the area around Baumgarten near Austria's eastern border with Slovakia.

Several fire brigades from the surrounding area were called in to help.

The Baumgarten gas hub receives some 40 billion cubic metres of gas annually and redistributes it elsewhere in Europe including to Germany and northern Italy.

gas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Austrian gas hub fully operational again after deadly explosion

Austrian energy group OMV snaps up stake in Russian gas field

Tenant arrested on suspicion of causing deadly explosion

One dead after gas explosion in Vienna's 17th district

170 kids checked in pepper spray incident

Putin shelves South Stream pipeline project

Gas explosion destroys Vienna rooftop apartment
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 things you only get once you’ve celebrated Christmas and New Year in Austria

12 mortifying mistakes German learners always make

10 unmissable places in Austria to visit this winter
Advertisement

11 tips on how to behave in an Austrian sauna

Celebrating your birthday on the cheap in Austria

8 things Austrians do that can make foreigners feel awkward

Why Salzburg is Austria’s most inspiring city
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Huge weapons cache seized from Swiss man suspected of selling arms to Austria
  2. Regional trains collide in Austria, 8 injured
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement